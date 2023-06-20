ssc.nic.in, SSC Result 2023: SSC Selection Post Phase IX Additional Results Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

SSC Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has announced the extra results for the Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Exam for Higher Secondary (10+2) and Graduate & Above levels. SSC Results were issued by the commission on June 19 and may be found on the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the results, a total of 160 additional candidates have been shortlisted for graduate and above-level positions, and 28 additional candidates have been shortlisted for Higher Secondary (10+2) level positions.

SSC official notification reads, "The additional candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (serf Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (Ee), Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional office(s) to which the post category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 06.07.2023.

SSC Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

1. One should go to official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the results tab.

3. Then look for others section and click on additional result link.

4. A PDF will open up on the screen.

5. Go through result and download it.

6. Take its printout for future reference

Additional candidates are qualified/shortlisted for those vacancies/categories of posts where no additional candidates are qualified/shortlisted, either because available candidates do not meet the eligibility criteria as specified in the Notice or because no appropriate candidates are available.