SSC Stenographer Answer Key Objection Window 2024 Closes Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Raise Objections Here

SSC Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the provisional answer key of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 (Paper I) today, December 18. Candidates who wish to challenge the tentative answer key can submit their objections on the official website, ssc.gov.in, by 6 PM. Experts will review all representations before finalizing the answer key, and the commission’s decision will be considered final. This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 2,006 stenographer vacancies in the organization. The SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2024 for Paper 1 was released on December 16, 2024, along with the response sheets of candidates who appeared for the exam held on December 10 and 11, 2024. The provisional answer key is available on the official website, and candidates who wish to raise objections must pay a processing fee of ₹100 per objection.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.12.2024 (06:00PM) to 18.12.2024 (06:00PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 18.12.2024 (06:00PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances," reads the official notice.

SSC Answer Key 2024: Steps to raise objections here

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the SSC Stenographer answer key PDF link available on the homepage.

A new page will open; click on the provided link.

Log in using your credentials to view the answer key.

Choose the question you want to challenge.

Upload the required supporting documents.

Pay the processing fee.

Submit your objection, and it will be registered.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

SSC Answer Key 2024: Exam pattern

The Stenographer Grade C and D Paper I exam took place on December 10 and 11, 2024. The question paper consisted entirely of objective-type multiple-choice questions, presented in both English and Hindi. The exam covered topics such as General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension.