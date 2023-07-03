SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application process begins, check ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration process for the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment 2023. Candidates, who are interested in appearing for the recruitment exam, can visit the official site of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the recruitment is July 21 (upto 11 PM). The SSC MTS (Tier-I) Computer-Based Exam is to be held in September. Aspirants can edit their application form between July 26 and July 28.

As per the notice, the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3,954 MTS posts. Out of these, the vacancies under MTS are 2,196 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 1,758.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates to remember

cre Trending Stories

Submission of online application deadline: June 30 - July 21 Last date for online application: July 21 (till 11 PM) Last date for online fee payment: July 22 Deadline for generation of offline Challan: July 23 (11 PM) Last date for Challan payment: July 24 Online application form correction window: July 26 - July 28 Date of Computer-Based Exam: September 2023 SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates willing to apply for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) examination must be of 18-25 years of age. Those applying for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few other posts of MTS should be 18-27 years of age. Candidates falling under the reserved category are applicable to upper age limit relaxation.



Educational Qualification: Applicants applying for the examination must have completed Class 10 or Matric or equivalent from a recognised Board.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application fee

General and OBC category applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women, ST/ ST/ PWD/ Ex Service Men need not have to pay any fee for this recruitment exam.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register and login on the portal, then click on ‘Apply’ in ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2023

Step 3: Fill out the form with the necessary information asked

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: Once done, submit the application form after checking it

Step 6: Download the submitted form and take a hard copy of the same for future reference

For more details, applicants are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC.