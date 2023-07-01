Students Who Say It Cannot Be Done Should Take Inspiration From A Kashmiri Boy, A Labourer Who Cracked NEET And Is An Aspiring Doctor

NEET UG 2023: Umer Ahmad Ganie, a 19-year-old inhabitant of the tiny village of Zagigam in Kashmir's Pulwama district, accomplished a rare feat by passing the NEET UG 2023, the only UG medical admission exam in the nation. Umer achieved a score of 601 out of 720, and his accomplishment is a testament to his unwavering dedication and laborious work, given that he comes from a financially challenged household. While his father was employed as a worker, Umer's mother took care of the family's needs.

Umer Ahmad Ganie: Success Story

Since he was a little child, Umer has also worked as a laborer. Despite the limitations of his position, he consistently made an attempt to maintain a balance between work and school. However, Umer's NEET results weren't a surprise to him because he had systematically predicted his outcomes prior to the findings being made public. As soon as the OMR exam results were made public, he compared them to the answer key and was confident that his score would be in the range of 615.



Umer Ahmad Ganie: A Painter

Despite working long, physically demanding shifts, Umer stands out for his unwavering dedication to and perseverance in his NEET preparations. "I worked as a painter during my lessons in grades 11 and 12. I had to focus on my own education in my spare time as a result, he told the media. He made the most of each chance to concentrate on his studies. According to media reports, he set aside specific study times from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and again from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. He was only able to complete 5–10 mock tests due to time restrictions, as per his strict schedule.

An Extraordinary Journey

Umer's path to academic success has been nothing short of extraordinary, and in class twelve, he sought the assistance of an online coaching platform to augment his self-study efforts. He saved up his daily wages to purchase a phone, studied the recorded classes, and mostly used NCERT texts and previous year's test papers to find trends in the questions posed in the NEET. Umer also attended Physics Wallah's NEET preparation sessions, and he is currently serving as the organization's brand ambassador for the Kashmir region. He also earned a scholarship worth Rs 10 lakh to pay for his education expenses.

Despite not having a specific medical school in mind, Umer has expressed a desire to stay in Kashmir and finish his MBBS at a local medical school. Umer graduated from a government school with a grade point average of 87% in class 10 and 95% in class 12. In order to help his younger brother fulfill his dream of earning an MBBS degree, Umer's older brother had taken on the task of providing financial support for the family.