Sucess Story; Father-Daughter Duo Triumphs, Clears NEET UG 2024

In a rare display of determination, a father-daughter duo has cleared the NEET 2024 examination. 50-year-old Vikas Mangotra works as a corporate employee in Delhi and appeared in this year’s exam to inspire her daughter.

The father-daughter duo appeared from different centres in Delhi NCR- Vikas from Greater Noida centre and his daughter Meemansa (18) from Noida centre. Mongotra has also qualified in the last year’s NEET as well. “I appeared for the state PMT in the early 90s. Though I wished to become a doctor and even had enough marks to secure a medical college, but due to some personal issues I had to go ahead with engineering in the next year, “ he said.

Vikas appeared in the 2022 NEET to test his own abilities and gather confidence to understand the examination better. The second time in 2024 was for motivating his daughter and using it to enhance his teaching skills. The source of motivation for Vikas was a 60-year-old man in Odisha who qualified for NEET 2021. Vikas even took a leave from his job to study 15-16 hours a day, when he felt the requirement to invest more time.

His daughter Meemansa has taken a drop year to prepare and improve her NEET score. Mangotra said that it was only after he started teaching her that he realised the challenges that students faced while preparing for the examination. “I would suggest that if parents wish to contribute to their child's preparation, then they help them with the syllabus themselves, “he said.

Mangotra analysed that the test this year was comparatively straightforward as against previous years. “In my 2022 attempt, I felt the paper was a little tricky.

NTA, that conducts NEET UG, is under the radar for multiple reasons including the grace marks policy. Fifty-year-old Vikas said he was very disheartened to hear that grace marks are being rewarded.

I have never heard of such policy in the competitive exams before. Seeing this happen with NEET, I feel NTA should have taken responsibility for its carelessness, ” said Mangotra.