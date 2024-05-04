TN Class 12 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu School Education Board will be releasing the TN Class 12 Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. Students can view the TNDGE HSC +2 exam results and scorecards on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. TN HSE 12th Exams 2024 were held from March 1 to March 22, and the evaluation was finished on April 13, 2024. Over 7.5 lakh students are awaiting results. However the time for the release of results is not confirmed yet.

To pass the Tamil Nadu Class 12th exams, students must acquire a minimum of 35 marks in each subject. Tamil Nadu Class 12th examination pass criteria require students to achieve at least 35 out of 100 available marks in each theory subject. Students must obtain a minimum of 70 marks in theory, 20 marks in practicals, and ten marks in the internal evaluation for subjects that contain practicals.

TN Class 12 Result 2024: Here’s how to download marks memo

Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'TN HSC Result 2024'.

In the following step, click the result link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth into the designated areas.

Click'submit' to check. Tamil Nadu HSC 2024 Result

Go through and download it.

Take the printout for future reference.

TN Class 12th Result 2024: Past year trends

According to Covid-19 standards, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held last year between March 13 and April 3, 2023. The Directorate of Government Examinations issued the TN Class 12th Results 2023, which has a pass rate of 94.03%. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 96.38% versus 91.45% for boys.