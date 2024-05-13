Tamil Nadu Result 2024: TN HSE +1 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow At dge.tn.gov.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

Tamil Nadu Result 2024: The final results for Class 11th or HSE +1 will be announced tomorrow, May 14, by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). According to the official notification, the results will be announced at 9:30 a.m., and students can access their scores on the official website. Students who took the exam can check their scores on the official websites dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

TN 11th Result 2024: Here’s how to check marks memo

Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

On the home page, select the Results section.

Click on the "DGE - HSE First Year (Class 11) Results 2024" link.

Enter the required credentials and click the submit button.

Examine the results given on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

TN Class 11th Result 2024: Re-evaluation

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks in any of the disciplines may apply for revaluation to have their answer sheets rechecked. Students can obtain the TN 11th revaluation application form information from their individual schools.

TN Class 11th Result 2024: Last year trend

Last year's class 11 results showed a pass percentage of 90.93%. This year's results will be revealed tomorrow, May 14, 2024, at 9.30 a.m. A press conference will be held to disclose the results, including pass percentages, gender, and district-specific results.