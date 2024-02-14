TANCET 2024 Exam Date: Registration Ends Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

TANCET 2024: Every year, Anna University in Chennai conducts the TANCET Exam. According to the new schedule, the deadline to submit the registration form for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test has been extended until tomorrow. Interested and qualified applicants may apply through the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Candidates have until tomorrow to register for the single admission exam for MCA and MBA programmes. The deadline was originally set for February 12, but it has been extended to tomorrow. The registration fee for SC/SCA/ST category candidates in Tamil Nadu must pay Rs.500, while others must pay Rs.1000TANCET MCA Exam 2024 will take place on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and MBA Exam from 2.30 p.m. to 4. The hall ticket will be provisionally given on April 21, 2024.

TANCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click the register link.

Register, and then enter the information.

Complete the form and upload the relevant papers.

Submit t he form and download.

Keep a copy for future reference.

"The details entered in the web portal can be viewed, in case any changes are to be made, the applicant can make the changes. After this the candidate should click submit button. The candidate need not send the printout of the online application or any other documents. More care should be taken while uploading the data. If any of the information given in the online application is found false or bogus, the application shall be summarily rejected and suitable disciplinary action will be initiated." reads the official notice.