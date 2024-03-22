TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key Released At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TANCET 2024: Anna University revealed the final answer key for TANCET 2024 today, March 22, 2024. Candidates who took the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions can access the final answer key on TANCET's official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The results of TANCET 2024 / CEETA 2024 will be released on March 28, 2024. The scorecards for the event will be available on April 3 and can be downloaded until May 3, 2024.

TANCET was held by Anna University for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating Tamil Nadu colleges. The 2024 exam was held on March 9 in two shifts.

TANCET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit TANCET's official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click the TANCET 2024 final answer key link on the home page.

A new page will open, prompting candidates to input their login information.

Your final answer key will be revealed after you click the submit button.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The TANCET test 2024 and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG) were administered to 39,301 applicants at 40 examination centres across 15 cities in Tamil Nadu. Candidates must enter their registration number and password in the login box to get the TANCET final answer key. The first shift of the TANCET MCA exam ran from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The MBA entrance exam was administered during the second shift, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.