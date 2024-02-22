trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723637
TANCET HALL TICKETS 2024

TANCET 2024 Hall Tickets Released At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TANCET 2024: The MCA exam will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the MBA exam from 2:30 p.m, scroll down for more details.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
TANCET 2024: Anna University has issued the TANCET 2024 Hall Tickets today, February 21, 2024. Candidates taking the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can get their hall tickets from the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. You'll need your email ID and password to download the admit card and enter the Captcha. The MCA and MBA exams are scheduled for March 9, 2024. The MCA exam will take place from 10 AM to 12 PM, followed by the MBA exam from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The TANCET CEETA PG Exam is set for March 10, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

TANCET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Click the link to download the hall ticket from the homepage.

3. A new website will launch.

4. Please enter your email address, password, and captcha.

5. The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

6. Download it and save a copy for future reference.

TANCET 2024; direct link to download hall tickets here

In order to minimize exam delays, it is recommended that all candidates arrive at the location at least one hour early. The test will be held at 15 locations: Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode, Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Bargur. Candidates must produce the hall ticket throughout the entrance exam, counselling, and admission.

