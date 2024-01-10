trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708099
Education
TANCET REGISTRATION 2024

TANCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

TANCET 2024: Applicants must submit their application by February 7th to be considered for admission to the MBA and MCA programmes, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
TANCET 2024: TANCET registrations are set to commence today, January 10. Anna University, Chennai, will release the application form for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 at 10 am on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Additionally, application forms for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2024) will also be released. Anna University conducts TANCET for admissions to MBA and MCA courses, while CEETA PG is designed for admissions to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan courses.

To be eligible for TANCET 2024, candidates must have a graduation degree with a minimum of 50% (45% for SC/ST students). The exam fees are INR 1000 for the general category and INR 500 for reserved categories.

TANCET 2024: Here’s how to register

  • Go to tancet.annauniv.edu, the official TANCET website.
  • On the main page, click the registration link for TANCET 2024.
  • After entering your registration information, click "Submit."
  • After that, complete the application.
  • Send in the application fee payment.
  • Press the submit button to download the page.

The two-hour TANCET exam for the MBA and MCA programmes will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the appropriate areas. The disciplines included in the syllabus vary depending on the course and include things like Business Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Engineering Mathematics, and Basic Engineering and Sciences.

