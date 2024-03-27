TANCET Result 2024 Releasing Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

TANCET 2024: The TANCET Result 2024 will be released tomorrow, March 28, 2024, by Anna University in Chennai. The final answer key has been made available by the institution on its official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Tomorrow is the day that candidates who took the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 can view their results. The final TANCET 2024 answer key is currently available for download, for candidates. From April 3 to May 3, 2024, the TANCET 2024 scorecard link will be available.

"If the score card is lost, a duplicate score card can be obtained on payment of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai 600 025," reads the official notification on the website.

TANCET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

2. Select the TANCET Final answer key link from the homepage.

3. A screen will display the answer key.

4. Follow the same steps and get the PDF

5. Print it out for your records.

The TANCET 2024 exam was divided into two sessions on March 9. The hours for the TANCET MCA exam were 10 AM–12 PM. The afternoon TANCET MBA admission exam was place from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. With the publication of the final answer key, applicants can use it to verify and compute their results. These 15 locations—Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode, Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Bargur—were the sites where Anna University administered the admission exam.