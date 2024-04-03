TANCET Scorecard 2024 OUT For MBA, MCA Admission At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

TANCET 2024: Anna University has released the scorecards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024. Candidates who participated in the exam can now obtain their TANCET 2024 scorecards by visiting the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. To access their scores, candidates will be required to provide their application number and date of birth. The TANCET 2024 results were announced on March 28, with scorecards being made available for download until May 3. This year, a total of 24,468 candidates registered for the exam, with 22,774 candidates actually appearing for the TANCET 2024 examination.

The TANCET 2024 exam, which saw participation from 39,301 candidates, was held on March 9th. This annual exam acts as a gateway for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) degree programs in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2024 Scorecard: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

- Click on the 'TANCET 2024 scorecards' link (once active) on the homepage.

- Enter the required credentials and click submit.

- The TANCET 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen.

- Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Anna University will conduct common counselling for various postgraduate courses, including MBA and MCA, based on the TANCET 2024 results. Candidates who have qualified in the exam will receive invitations for the counselling process. The schedule for TANCET 2024 counselling will be published on the official website soon.