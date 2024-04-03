TANCET Scorecard 2024 To Be OUT Today For MBA, MCA Admission At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

TANCET 2024: Anna University is set to release the scorecards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 today, April 2nd. Students who took the TANCET 2024 exam can access their scorecards via the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The results for the TANCET 2024 exam were announced on March 28th. To download the scorecard, candidates need to log in using their email address and password. The download link for the TANCET 2024 scorecard will remain active until May 3rd. The TANCET 2024 scorecard contains essential details such as the candidate's name, registration number, exam specifics, photograph, section-wise scores, total marks, validity period, percentile score, and TANCET rank.

Candidates have until April 2nd to make any necessary corrections to their profile details, such as name spellings, date of birth, gender, community, or nativity. They must provide proper evidence for any changes and email it to tanceeta@gmail.com. After this date, no further corrections will be accepted.

The TANCET 2024 exam, which saw participation from 39,301 candidates, was held on March 9th. This annual exam acts as a gateway for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) degree programs in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2024 Scorecard: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

- Click on the 'TANCET 2024 scorecards' link (once active) on the homepage.

- Enter the required credentials and click submit.

- The TANCET 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen.

- Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Anna University will conduct common counselling for various postgraduate courses, including MBA and MCA, based on the TANCET 2024 results. Candidates who have qualified in the exam will receive invitations for the counselling process. The schedule for TANCET 2024 counselling will be published on the official website soon.