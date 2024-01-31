Telangana TS Inter Practical Exam Begins Tomorrow, Jan 31- Check Important Details, Hall Ticket, And More Here

The TS Inter Practical Exam 2024 will commence from tomorrow, necessitating students to bring their TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024 and approved items. A total of 3,21,803 students, including 2,17,714 in the MPC stream and 1,04,089 in the BIPC stream, are expected to participate in the TS Intermediate Exam 2024. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) disclosed the Inter Practical exam dates on January 30, scheduling them for February 1 to 16.

According to official information, TS Inter Practical exams will be conducted in two shifts morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Notably, this year, TSBIE has introduced an English Practical exam scheduled for February 16, 2024. The TS Inter English practical entails an oral assessment, requiring students to speak for a minute on one of the 30 provided topics. Additionally, activities such as role play and communicative functions will be included.

Students are urged to obtain their TS Inter admit cards 2024 from their respective schools, with the card being mandatory for exam attendance. Prior to the exam, careful reading of the instructions is advised. Telangana board has designated 2,032 practical centers across the state. According to the date sheet, the Telangana Intermediate Exams 2024 are slated to occur from February 28 to March 19, 2024, encompassing both TS Inter 1st year and TS Inter 2nd year. The TS 1st Year 2024 exam is scheduled from February 28 to March 18, 2024, while the TS Inter 2nd Year exam is set to take place from February 28 to March 19, 2024.