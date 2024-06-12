Telangana TS TET Manabadi Result DECLARED At tstet2024.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

TS TET Result 2024: The Department of School Education in Telangana has announced the results for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 today, June 15. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website, tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. The TS TET 2024 was conducted from May 20 to June 3 at various exam centers across 11 districts in the state. The exam was held in two sessions: from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The TSTET 2024 was an online, computer-based test.

TS TET Result 2024: Direct Link

TS TET Result 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click the link for the TS TET result on the homepage that displays.

A fresh login screen would appear.

Enter your birthdate and hall ticket number.

View and download the outcome.

Print this page off for your future reference.

In the TS TET 2024, each paper comprised 150 objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs), with each paper carrying a total of 150 marks and lasting 150 minutes. Paper 1 included five sections: child development and pedagogy, language-1, language-2, mathematics, and environmental studies. Paper 2, on the other hand, consisted of four sections: child development and pedagogy, language-1, language-2, and an option between mathematics and science or social studies and social sciences.

The TS TET Results results for Papers 1 and 2 will be released together. The Department of School Education (DSE) will provide TS TET certificates to candidates who pass the exam. After passing the TS TET exam, candidates will be deemed qualified for Telangana teaching positions. The dates of the TET tests were May 20 To 2 June. The total 2,86,381 applications were received, and 2,36,487 candidates appeared for exam.