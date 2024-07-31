TN 11th Result 2024: TNDGE HSE +1 Supplementary Result Released At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TN HSE +1 Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN 11th or HSE Plus One Supplementary results. The results are now available on dge.tn.gov.in. Students can access their scorecards by logging in with their roll numbers and dates of birth. Original scorecards will be distributed by the respective schools or colleges in due time. The scorecard will display marks, grades, and other relevant details.

TN HSE +1 Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu: dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says "TN 11th Supplementary Result 2024."

Enter your registration or hall ticket number and date of birth, then click on 'view results.'

Your TN 11th supplementary result will appear on the screen.

Review the result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

This year, 8,11,172 students took the Class 11 annual final exam, with 7,39,539 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 91.17%. Male candidates had a pass percentage of 87.26%, while female candidates had a pass percentage of 94.69%. The transgender category achieved a 100% pass rate.