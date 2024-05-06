TN Board Class 12th Result 2024 DECLARED At tnresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

TN 12th Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE TN) has officially announced the results for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 higher secondary second year examination 2024, encompassing over 7.8 lakh students. The results, along with provisional mark sheets, are now available for viewing on the official websites dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. This year, a commendable overall pass percentage of 94.56% has been achieved.

TN 12th Result 2024: Direct Link

Students who sat for the TN Class 12 board exam 2024 between March 1 to March 22 can now access their results. Out of the total registered students, 7.80 lakh appeared for the examination. Once again, girls have outperformed boys, securing a remarkable pass percentage of 96.44%, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.37%.

Besides the official websites, the TN 12th results 2024 are also accessible on several other TN result websites, including dge.tn.gov.in/results.html, apply1.tndge.org/dge-result, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and apply1.tndge.org.

TN 12th Results 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the TN DGE official website, dge.tn.gov.in, or tnresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Result’ tab located on the homepage.

- Enter your registration number or password, or input your date of birth.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘Get Result’ button.

- The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2024 will be promptly displayed on the screen.

- Verify the marks obtained in each subject and your passing status.

- Download the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

TN 12th Result 2024: Passing Marks

A total of 7,60,606 candidates participated in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam, with 7,19,196 students successfully passing, leading to an overall pass percentage of 94.56%. In order to pass, students are required to score a minimum of 35 out of 100 in each subject. Those who fail in one or more subjects have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams to enhance their scores.