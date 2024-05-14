TN Class 11th Result 2024: TN HSE+1 Declared At tnresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

TN Class 11th Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has released the TN 11th Result 2024 today, May 14, 2024. Over 7.5 lakh students who took the exam can get the TN HSE+1 Results from the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The TN 11th Exam 2024 tests were held from March 4 to March 25, 2024, and the results were released today, May 14. The TN HSE +1 Results 2024 have been released, with an impressive pass rate of 91.17%.

To pass the TN Class 11 examination and appear in the Tamil Nadu, TN 12th test 2025, students must score at least 35 out of 100. To acquire 35 marks in theory-based subjects, students must score at least 15 marks in theory. There are no minimum marks necessary for practical or internal sections. Those who fail to do so will have to take compartment tests.

TN Class 11th Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click the TN 11th result link that appears on the screen.

3. Fill in your registration number and date of birth.

4. Your Tamil Nadu (TN) HSE Plus A single result will be presented on the screen.

5. Download the results and preserve a copy of them.

6. Students are urged to take the printout for future reference.

The TN HSE +1 Results for 2024 show that 94.69% of female students passed, greatly exceeding their male counterparts, who passed at 87.26%. This leads to a 7.43% greater pass percentage for female students.

TN Class 11th Result 2024: Last year trends

Last year, the overall passing rate was 90.93%. In 2023, girls outperformed boys in the TN 11th result, with a pass percentage of 94.36% versus 86.99% (pass percentage for boys). The pass percentages by stream were 93.38% for Science, 88.08% for Commerce, and 73.59% for the Arts.