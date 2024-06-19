Advertisement
TN CLASS 12TH SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM 2024

TN Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2024 Hall Ticket Releasing Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

TN Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2024: Students can follow the instructions below to download the file from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, once it is released.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TN Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2024 Hall Ticket Releasing Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Steps To Check Here TN Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2024

TN Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release the TN HSC Supplementary exam hall ticket today, June 19, 2024. Today is the day that candidates who have registered to take the Class 12 supplemental exam can check their admit cards. It will be made available on DGETN's official website, dge.tn.gov.in. To check their hall tickets, students will need to provide their application number or birthdate.

The dates of the 2024 Tamil Nadu class 12 supplementary exams are set to be conducted between June 24 to July 1, 2024. There will be just one shift for the exams, from 10 AM to 1.15 PM.

"Candidates who have applied for June/July 2024 Secondary Secondary Supplementary Examination can download their Hall Admit Cards from 19.06.2024 (Wednesday) afternoon through the website www.dge.tn.gov.in,” reads the official website.

TN Class 12th Supplementary exam 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to dge.tn.gov.in, the DGETN official website.

2. Select the TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link from the homepage.

3. Enter your login information and press submit in the following step.

4. The TN HSC hall pass will appear on the screen.

5. Review the same and get the file.

6. Print out the page for your records.

The results of the TN HSE or plus two were released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu. The TN HSE +2 result is scheduled for May 6 at 9.30 AM. Between March 1 and March 22, 2024, the Tamil Nadu Board administered the TN 12th or HSE final exams to more than 8 lakh students.

