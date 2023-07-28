TN HSE +1 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Class 11 Supplementary Result Out Today On dge.tn.gov.in, Check Time & More Here

TN Plus 1 Supplementary Exam Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare the TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 28. Students will be able to check and download their TN HSE +1 supplementary exams 2023 will from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN +1 Supplementary Exam Result 2023 Date, Time

According to the official notification, the Tamil Nadu Class 11 Supply Result will be declared on July 28 however the time of announcement of the result is not issued. The Directorate is expected to declare the results in the afternoon today.



Steps To Download TN Class 11th Supplementary Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TN + 1 Supplementary Result 2023"

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the newly opened tab

Step 4: Click on Submit and your TN Class 11 Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference