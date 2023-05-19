TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here Is How To Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

TN 10th Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the TN SSLC Result 2023 and TN Class 11th Result on the official website- tnresults.nic.in Today, May 19, 2023. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10th, and 11th exams will be able to check their TN SSLC 10th, 11th results soon on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic result website is generally crashed so in that case you can check result via alternative methods.

TN SSLC Result 2023 Date, Time

According to the official website - the Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result or TN SSLC Result 2023 will be declared on May 19, 2023 at 10 am while the TN Class 11 or Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 will be announced at 2 pm.