topStoriesenglish2610140
NewsEducation
TN SSLC RESULT 2023

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here Is How To Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

TN 10th Result 2023 will be announced today at 10 am, scroll down for the steps to check scores via SMS, Digilocker.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here Is How To Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

TN 10th Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the TN SSLC Result 2023 and TN Class 11th Result on the official website- tnresults.nic.in Today, May 19, 2023. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10th, and 11th exams will be able to check their TN SSLC 10th, 11th results soon on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic result website is generally crashed so in that case you can check result via alternative methods.  

TN SSLC Result 2023 Date, Time

According to the official website - the Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result or TN SSLC Result 2023 will be declared on May 19, 2023 at 10 am while the TN Class 11 or Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 will be announced at 2 pm.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818