TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Class 10th DECLARED At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, declared the Class 10 or SSLC supplementary exam results on July 30, 2024, at 2 pm. Once the results are announced, students can check their TN SSLC supplementary results on the official DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in. To access the results, students will need their supplementary examination roll number and date of birth. It's advised to have these credentials ready for a quick and easy access to their marks.

The single-shift Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam took place from July 2 to July 8. On June 25 and 26, science subjects had their practical exams. This year, 8,94,264 students took the SSLC annual examination, the results of which were announced on May 10. Up to 8,18,743 students were able to pass the test. The 2024 SSLC exam had the highest pass rate in the previous three years (2022: 90.07 percent, 2023: 91.39 percent). The pass percentage was 91.55 percent.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

Navigate to the results page and find the Supplementary Examination 2024 result section.

Click on the SSLC Supply result link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result.

A total of 4,47,203 boys and 4,47,061 girls passed the examination. Girl pass rates were higher than boy pass rates (88.58 percent) at 94.53 percent.