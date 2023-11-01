TN TRB Recruitment 2023 Released: Here’s How To Apply At trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB (Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board) released the online registration process for the direct recruitment of graduate teachers and block resource teacher educators (BRTE) today, November 1. Candidates who want to apply for Tamil Nadu graduate teacher recruitment can visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board. The last date to submit the application is November 30, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. The TN TRB examination will be a completely OMR-based exam for recruitment and aims to fill up a total of 2222 posts.

The examination fee will be Rs 600 for the general UR category, and for SC, SCA, ST, and differently-abled persons, the examination fee is Rs 300. It is important to know that once the examination fee is paid, it will not be refundable. You can pay examination fees only via net banking, credit card, or debit card. No other mode of payment for the examination fee will be accepted.

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Go to the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in.

On the home page Click on the link that reads "Apply online."

Now register yourself by providing all the required information.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Now click and download the form for future reference.

TN TRB RECRUITMENT 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates who want to apply for the TN TRB Recruitment 2023 should have completed their bachelor’s degree and a two-year diploma in elementary education.

Candidates in the UR category who are eligible for direct recruitment in this selection must be at least 53 years old. Candidates from ST, SC, BC, Backward Class Muslims, and MBC/DNC for all castes have a maximum age of 58 years old.

The candidates will be shortlisted based on the Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Compulsory), written examination, and certificate verification.