TNEA Counselling 2024 Registration Ends Today At tneaonline.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

TNEA Counselling 2024: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education will close registration for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2024 today, June 6. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for TENA 2024 by going to tneaonline.org, the official website. By June 12th, candidates must turn in their paperwork for counselling for TNEA 2024. On the same day, random numbers for TNEA counselling 2024 will be distributed. The TNEA 2024 ranking will be released on July 10, followed by grievance redressal from July 11 to July 20.

TNEA Counselling 2024: Application Fee

Applicants in the General category must pay a registration fee of Rs 500 for TNEA 2024. It is necessary for candidates from Tamil Nadu who fall under the SC, ST, or SCA categories to pay Rs 250. However, candidates who fall under the special reservation category must pay an additional Rs 100 for TNEA 2024 registration.

TNEA Counselling 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit tneaonline.org, the TNEA's official website.

2. Select the register link located on the homepage.

3. Type in your mobile number, personal information, and the name that appears on the 10th grade/HSC mark sheet.

4. Complete the form and send the required payments.

5. Fill out the form and get the

6. Print the page out for your records.

The date of registration was May 6, 2024. June 6 is the deadline for registering and June 12 is the deadline for uploading papers. As scheduled, the rank list will be available on July 10 and the random numbers will be assigned on June 12.