TNEA Random Number 2024 List Released At tneaonline.org- Steps To Check Here

TNEA Random Number 2024: The TNEA random number list has been released by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). The TNEA random number 2024 list is now available on tneaonline.org. The TNEA counselling procedure includes the release of a random number, which candidates need to be aware of. The deadline for candidates to register for counselling was June 11. The 10-digit TNEA Random Number has been released by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).

Candidates will need to provide their registration number and birthdate in order to verify the random number. Candidates are essentially assigned TNEA random numbers at random. Additionally, it is used in the TNEA rank card 2024 tie-breaking process.

"TNEA 2024 Registration is closed, Random numbers were generated and available to view for students those who made payment. Please click status tab to view your random number,” reads the official notice.

TNEA Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit tneaonline.in, the TNEA's official website.

2. Select the Status tab on the main page.

3. Click "Sign In" after entering your password, email address, and registered user ID in the following step.

4. The screen will show the TNEA random number.

5. Candidates need to save the unique ID number for their records.

It is important for applicants to understand that the TNEA rank list 2024 is generated based on the scores they obtained in the qualifying exam. Through the official website, candidates can view the TNEA 2024 rank list by entering their password and registered email address (as shown on their admit card).