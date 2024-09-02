TNPSC Group 1 Result 2024 Released At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results for the Group 1 Preliminary Examination 2024. Those who appeared for the exam can view and download their results from the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was held on July 13, and the provisional list of selected candidates is now available. Those who have passed are eligible to take the mains exam.

The TNPSC Group 1 list includes the register numbers of candidates provisionally admitted based on their preliminary exam performance. Selected candidates must upload scanned copies of required documents between September 6 and September 15, 2024. The Group 1 Mains exam will be held from December 10 to December 13, 2024. Candidates need to upload all necessary documents by the given deadline to avoid disqualification.

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) website at tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link labeled '02/09/2024 (MWE)' next to 'COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-I IN GROUP-I SERVICES.'

A PDF containing the results will open on your screen. Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the document.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

"The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application,” reads the official notification.