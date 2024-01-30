TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2024: Registration Begins For Over 6200 Posts At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released a notification for group 4 recruitment. During this recruitment campaign, 6,244 group 4 positions will be filled in various state government departments. Registration began today, January 30, and the deadline to register is February 28, 2024. The form must be submitted on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2024: Age Limit

The recruitment exam will be held on June 9th, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 32 years old as of July 1, 2024. However, the age limit varies for Village Administrative Officer, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, Forest Watcher, and Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth) positions.

TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official website (tnpsc.gov.in).

2. On the homepage, click the TNPSC application link.

3. Register and apply online for the TNPSC recruitment.

4. Fill out the TNPSC application form.

5. Fill in the information and submit the requested documents.

6. Pay the application fees and submit the form.

7. Take a printout for future reference.

TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2024: Exam Pattern

The test will be divided into two parts. While Part A will be a Tamil eligibility scoring test worth 150 points, Part B of the answer sheets will be evaluated only if the candidate achieves the minimum qualifying marks of 40% (60 points) in Part A.