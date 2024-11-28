TNPSC Road Inspector Result 2024 Released At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TNPSC Road Inspector Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results for the Road Inspector recruitment in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on TNPSC's official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive initially aimed to fill 761 vacancies, but the number of positions was later increased to 957. “Post of Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department included in Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Engineering Subordinate Service- Notification No.02/2023- Mark and Rank Position in interactive mode,” as mentioned on X by TNPSC.

TNPSC Road Inspector Result 2024: Steps to download result here

Visit the TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Important Links" section and select "Latest Results/Result Declaration Schedule."

Enter your login credentials to access your account.

Once logged in, a new page will appear on the screen.

View and download your TNPSC Road Inspector result.

Print a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates are required to have an ITI certificate in Civil Draughtsmanship from a government-recognized institute. Preference will be given to those with a Diploma in Civil Engineering. Selected candidates will be offered a salary between ₹19,500 and ₹71,900 (Level-8).

The written exam included two papers: Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I: Focused on the subject of Draughtsman (Civil) at the ITI level.

Paper II: Divided into two sections—Part A and Part B.

Part A: Tamil Eligibility Test at the SSLC level.

Part B: General Studies, based on ITI standards.

The selection process is a single-stage procedure. Candidates are shortlisted based on their written exam scores, following reservation rules. A provisional list for certificate verification will be posted on the Commission's website. After document verification, eligible candidates will be called for final selection through the counselling process.