Tripura TPSC Recruitment 2023: 18 Assistant Professor Openings At Agartala Government Dental College

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will be inviting online applications for the direct recruitment of Assistant Professors at Agartala Government Dental College & Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, which falls under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Tripura government. A total of 18 vacancies are available across various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this position through the official TPSC website at https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/. The application forms will be available from June 5, and the deadline for submission is June 19. The salary range for this role is Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100.

TPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TPSC— https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the job link

Step 3: Register yourself by submitting your basic details to create your registration ID

Step 4: Fill out the application form by entering the necessary details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Click on Submit button and download the same

Applicants are advised to refrain from submitting multiple applications. In the event that multiple applications are submitted due to unavoidable circumstances, it is essential to ensure that the last submitted application contains all the necessary details.

For candidates in the general category, an application fee of Rs 400 is applicable, while candidates belonging to the reserved category must submit a fee of Rs 350.

The job requires a maximum age of 40 years. Age relaxation is provided for certain student categories. Candidates must possess a BDS degree from an Indian university or an equivalent degree. Additionally, they should hold a postgraduate degree or diploma in the specific discipline they are applying for, as per the updated regulations of the Dental Council of India (DCI).

The selection of candidates will be based on the Academic Performance Index and Interview, carrying an equal weightage of 50 marks each, resulting in a total score of 100. Additionally, candidates who have received a gold medal in either the BDS or MDS program will be awarded 10 additional marks.