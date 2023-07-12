TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today At tseamcet.nic.in, Check Schedule And Other Details Here

TS EAMCET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is all set to end the round 1 choice filling window for the TS EAMCET 2023 on July 12, 2022. Candidates who are eligible and qualified should register on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in - before the deadline.

Results for TS EAMCET 2023 were released by TSCHE on May 25, 2023. This year, 86 percent of students passed the agriculture stream, while 80 percent passed the engineering stream. The Telangana State Higher Education Council, TSCHE, will declare the Phase 1 provisional seat allotment on July 12, 2023. The second round of therapy will commence on July 21, 2023. 2023 TS EAMCET.

TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to register here

Visit the TS EAMCET official website at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

Select the registration link.

Read and comprehend the directions.

Please fill out the registration form to the best of your ability.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.

Online registration is required.

Examine the form before submitting it.

Print a paper copy of the confirmation page after downloading it.

TS EAMCET 2023: Important dates

Events Dates Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates 9/7/2023 07-07-2023 to 08-07-2023 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates 9 July 2023 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification Upto 12-07-2023 Freezing of options 12/7/2023 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or 16-07-2023 before 16-07-2023 Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website 16-07-2023 to 22-07-2023

TS EAMCET 2023: Documents required

• TS EAMCET 2023 rank card and hall ticket

• Aadhaar card and other ID proof

• SSC or its equivalent mark sheet ⚫ 6th standard to inter-study certificates

• Transfer Certificate (T.C)

• Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate

• Caste certificate issued by the competent authority (if applicable)

• Residence certificate of either of parents in Telangana for a period of 10 years in case of Non-Local candidates