TS EAMCET 2023: New Counselling Schedule Released On tseamcet.nic.in, Check Important Dates Here
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: As per the revised schedule, the TS EAMCET Counselling registration last date is tomorrow, June 8. Candidates are requested to apply at the official website before the deadline, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: The dates for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 have been revised. Telangana's Department of Technical Education has reopened registration for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023. The decision was made considering the release of the TS Inter Supply Results 2023, which are set to be released today, July 7. Candidates who have passed the TS Inter will be able to register for counseling until July 8.
The official notification reads, "It is to inform that in view of additional seats permitted by the Government and declaration of Intermediate Examination Advanced Supplementary results the following revised schedule is declared."
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Important Dates
|Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification
|July 7 to July 8 2023
|Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
|July 9 2023
|Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
|Upto July 12 2023
|Freezing of Options
|July 12, 2023
|Provisional Seat Allotment
|July 16, 2023
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here
1. Visit the official website-tseamcet.nic.in.
2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 registration link.
3. Login to the portal using your Registration No, TSEAMCET Hall Ticket No, Rank, Date of Birth, and other details.
4. Check the TS EAMCET Application form and fill it.
5. Pay the required application fee and submit the form.
6. Take a print out for the future references
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023; direct link here
Candidates seeking for TS EAMCET counselling must pay a processing fee of Rs 1200. The counseling fee for SC/ST students is Rs 600.
Live Tv