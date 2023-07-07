TS EAMCET 2023: New Counselling Schedule Released On tseamcet.nic.in, Check Important Dates Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: The dates for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 have been revised. Telangana's Department of Technical Education has reopened registration for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023. The decision was made considering the release of the TS Inter Supply Results 2023, which are set to be released today, July 7. Candidates who have passed the TS Inter will be able to register for counseling until July 8.

The official notification reads, "It is to inform that in view of additional seats permitted by the Government and declaration of Intermediate Examination Advanced Supplementary results the following revised schedule is declared."

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification July 7 to July 8 2023 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates July 9 2023 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification Upto July 12 2023 Freezing of Options July 12, 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment July 16, 2023

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website-tseamcet.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 registration link.

3. Login to the portal using your Registration No, TSEAMCET Hall Ticket No, Rank, Date of Birth, and other details.

4. Check the TS EAMCET Application form and fill it.

5. Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

6. Take a print out for the future references

Candidates seeking for TS EAMCET counselling must pay a processing fee of Rs 1200. The counseling fee for SC/ST students is Rs 600.