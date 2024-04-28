TS EAMCET 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At eapcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Download

TS EATS EAMCET 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is set to release the admit cards for the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) tomorrow, April 29, 2024. Candidates who have completed their registration for the entrance exam can download their TS EAMCET 2024 hall tickets from the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. To access their hall tickets, candidates will need to use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.

TS EAMCET 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official TS EAMCET website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the 'Download TS EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket' link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future reference.

The TS EAMCET 2024 Admit Card: Important Details To Check

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Date of birth

Mobile number

Address

Hall ticket number

Exam venue

Exam time

Exam date

Category

Gender

Local status

Candidate's photograph and signature

Important instructions for the candidates

For applicants who have applied for both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams, separate hall ticket numbers will be provided for each stream to facilitate their respective examinations. The TS EAMCET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from May 7 to 11, 2024, and will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode with a duration of three hours.