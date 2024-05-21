TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Dates To Be OUT Soon At tseamcet.nic.in- Check Important Details Here

TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the TS EAMCET results 2024 on May 18, 2024, via eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Following the results, selected students can participate in the TS EAPCET counselling rounds, which will be conducted in three phases. Counselling dates will soon be available on the official website. If seats remain vacant after these phases, TSCHE will conduct spot admissions for the remaining students. According to reports, counselling dates will be announced in the last week of May; however, officials have yet to confirm the same.

The Telangana EAMCET counselling process includes registration, document verification, web options exercise, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institute. Candidates must register for TS EAMCET 2024 counselling to proceed with admissions. The TS EAMCET 2024 was held from May 7 to 11 as a computer-based test.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Steps To Register

- Visit tseamcet.nic.in.

- Click on the TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 registration link.

- Log in using your Registration No, TSEAMCET Hall Ticket No, Rank, Date of Birth, and other details.

- Fill out the TS EAMCET application form.

- Pay the application fee and submit the form.

- Print a copy for future reference.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Documents Required

- TS EAMCET 2024 rank card

- TS EAMCET hall ticket 2024

- Aadhaar Card

- Mark Sheets from class 6 to the qualifying degree

- Transfer Certificate (T.C) from the last attended school

- Intermediate or equivalent Memo-cum-Pass Certificate

- Income Certificate issued after 01.01.2024 (if applicable)

- Caste Certificate issued by competent authority (if applicable)

- Residence certificate of either parent in Telangana for 10 years (for Non-Local candidates)

- PH / CAP / NCC / Sports / Minority certificate if applicable

- Residence certificate if the candidate has no institutionalized education

TS EAMCET Result 2024: Exam Details

The engineering exams were conducted on May 9, 10, and 11. For the agriculture and pharmacy streams, 99,890 candidates registered, with a 96% attendance rate. Previously, officials released the TS EAPCET answer key for both streams, which candidates could challenge. The 2024 results were based on the final answer key.