TS EAMCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Details Here

TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process today for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET or EAPCET) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2024 through the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET registration process without a late fee will end on April 6. Following the deadline, students can apply for the TS EAMCET 2024 with a late fee until May 4. From April 8 to 12, the TSCHE will open the corrections window, allowing applicants to alter their TS EAMCET applications

According to the TSCHE's circular, the TS EAMCET 2024 exam for Engineering will be held from May 9 to 10, while the TS EAMCET 2024 for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held from May 11 to 12.

The TSCHE will give the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 to successfully enrolled students a few days before the exam begins. Candidates can get the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 by entering their login information, such as registration number and date of birth.

TS EAMCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the website of TS EAMCET.

Step 2: From the webpage, click the "Pay Registration Fee" link.

Step 3: Fill out the details requested on the following page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Select a payment method and submit it either online or offline.

Step 5: Fill out all of the requested information in the application form, including personal, academic, and communication information.

Step 6: Upload the scanned photographs in the specified format.

Step 7: Double-check the information in the application form and click the submit button.

Step 8: Save a hard copy of the completed form for future use.

General category students who wish to enrol for the agricultural, pharmacy (AP), and engineering (E) exams must pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800. Students from the SC, ST, and PWD categories who apply for the engineering (E), agricultural, and pharmacy (AP) tests must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.