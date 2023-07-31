TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Result: Manabadi Phase 2 Seat Allotment List Out Today On tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result today, July 31. Once released, candidates will be able to check the TS EAMCET Counselling Phase 2 result on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in following the simple steps given below

Here's How To check TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website - tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result"

Step 3: Entre required credentials and login.

Step 4: Check and download seat allotment results.



Once the TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment results are declared, shortlisted candidates will be required to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between July 31 and August 2. TSCHE is conducting the TSEAMCET counselling in three phases. Choice filling for the third or final phase will begin on August 4. TS EAMCET is held for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutions of Telangana.