TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Phase 3 Registration Begins Tomorrow At tgeapcet.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will open the registration window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 Phase 3 counselling from tomorrow, August 8. Eligible candidates can participate in the TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 3 counselling process by visiting the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Candidates can register for TS EAMCET Phase 3 counselling until August 10, 2024. The web options entry will be available from August 9 to 10, and the seat allotment results will be announced on August 13, 2024. Those who were not allotted seats in round 2 can participate in Phase 3 counselling. However, candidates who were allotted seats in round 2 but failed to report to their allotted colleges will not be able to participate in the third round of counselling.

TS EAMCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 registration link.

Step 3: Follow the provided instructions and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee through the available online payment methods.

Step 5: After submitting the form, schedule a slot for the document verification process.

After the Round 3 counselling results are announced, students must complete self-reporting on the official website and report to their allotted colleges. Failure to report to the allotted colleges within the deadline will result in the cancellation of admission.

Aspirants satisfied with the result need to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between August 13 and August 15. Reporting at their allotted institutes with the necessary documents will take place on August 16 and August 17, 2024.