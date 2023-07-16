TS EAMCET Counselling Result 2023 For Phase 1 Seat Allotment Out Today On tseamcet.nic.in
TS EAMCET Counselling Result 2023 for phase 1 will be released on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in, scroll down to check latest updates.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce seat allotment results for the first round of TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 today. Once released, candidates will be able to check the TS EAMCET Counselling Result on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in following the simple steps given below.
Steps To Check TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website- tseamcet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result Phase 1
Step 3: Enter your login credentials, if required.
Step 4: Check and download the TS EAMCET Counselling Result Phase 1.
The TSCHE is conducting three phases of the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023, process for the first phase has been concluded and the results are awaited, registrations for the second phase of TS EAMCET Counselling will begin on July 24 while the final phase of the counselling will commence August 8.
