topStoriesenglish2612584
NewsEducation
TS EAMCET 2023

TS EAMCET Result 2023 To Be Declared TOMORROW On eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Official Time & More For Manabadi arks Memo Here

TS EAMCET Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow on the official website -  eamcet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down to check the official time, steps to download Manabadi scorecards and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS EAMCET Result 2023 To Be Declared TOMORROW On eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Official Time & More For Manabadi arks Memo Here

TS EAMCET Result 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, (JNTU) Hyderabad will declare Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Results 2023 tomorrow, May 25. 

TS EAMCET Result 2023 Date, Time

JNTU will declare the TS EAMCET Result 2023 On May 25 at 11 am on the official website -   eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Once released, candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 will be able to check and download their Manadabdi Scorecards following the simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET Result 2023: Steps To Download Manabadi Marks Memo

Step 1:  Visit the official website -  eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download TS EAMCET Result 2023"

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your hall ticket number, date of birth and other required credentials

Step 4:  Click on the 'Submit' button and your TS EAMCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your TS EAMCET Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

"The results of TS EAMCET 2023 will be released on May 25, 2023 at 11 am by P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education, V Karuna, IAS, secretary government (higher education), Navin Mittal, IAS, commissioner, collegiate education and technical education, professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, professor Katta Narsimha Reddy, vice-chancellor, JNT University Hyderabad, professor V Venkata Ramana, vice-chairman and Srinivasa Rao, secretary, TSCHE, and university officials at Golden Jubilee Seminar Hall, JNTU Hyderabad," read an official notification. 

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key has already been released for agriculture and medical streams on May 14 and engineering on May 15. The exam was conducted from May 10 to May 14.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818