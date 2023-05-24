TS EAMCET Result 2023 To Be Declared TOMORROW On eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Official Time & More For Manabadi arks Memo Here

TS EAMCET Result 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, (JNTU) Hyderabad will declare Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Results 2023 tomorrow, May 25.

TS EAMCET Result 2023 Date, Time

JNTU will declare the TS EAMCET Result 2023 On May 25 at 11 am on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Once released, candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 will be able to check and download their Manadabdi Scorecards following the simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET Result 2023: Steps To Download Manabadi Marks Memo

Step 1: Visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download TS EAMCET Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your hall ticket number, date of birth and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button and your TS EAMCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your TS EAMCET Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

"The results of TS EAMCET 2023 will be released on May 25, 2023 at 11 am by P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education, V Karuna, IAS, secretary government (higher education), Navin Mittal, IAS, commissioner, collegiate education and technical education, professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, professor Katta Narsimha Reddy, vice-chancellor, JNT University Hyderabad, professor V Venkata Ramana, vice-chairman and Srinivasa Rao, secretary, TSCHE, and university officials at Golden Jubilee Seminar Hall, JNTU Hyderabad," read an official notification.

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key has already been released for agriculture and medical streams on May 14 and engineering on May 15. The exam was conducted from May 10 to May 14.