TS EAMCET Result 2024 Declared At eapcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps, Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024). Students who took part in this statewide entrance examination can access their marks and rank on the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, by providing their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. This year, a total of 2,06,472 candidates from Telangana and 49,071 candidates from Andhra Pradesh participated in the engineering exams conducted on May 9, 10, and 11. The TS EAMCET result for 2024 is also accessible on the Manabadi result portal, results.manabadi.co.in.

TS EAMCET 2024 Result: Direct Link

The schedule for TS EAMCET counseling and the dates for choice filling will be announced shortly on eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official TS EAMCET website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in 2024.

- Click on the link to access the TS EAMCET 2024 result and scorecard download on the homepage.

- Input the registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

- Submit the provided login details.

- Verify the qualifying status, rank, and personal details listed on the scorecard.

- Download the TS EAMCET 2024 result from Manabadi for future reference.

TS EAMCET Result 2024: Exam Details

A total of 99,890 candidates registered for the TS EAMCET 2024 agriculture and pharmacy streams, with an impressive 96% attendance recorded. Earlier, officials released the TS EAPCET answer key for both engineering and agriculture-pharmacy streams, allowing candidates to challenge it. The TS EAMCET results for 2024 have been calculated based on the final answer key.