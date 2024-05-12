TS EAPCET 2024 Answer Key For Engineering OUT At eapcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS EAPCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS EAPCET-2024 answer key for the engineering stream, the link to download answer key is active on its official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET exam 2024 aimed at admitting students into engineering courses at JNTU, Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Sathavahana University, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, and other state universities was conducted on May 9, 10, and 11.

TS EAPCET 2024 Answer Key: Direct Link

JNTU is accepting objections against the TS EAPCET-2024 answer key until 10 am on May 14. Additionally, the university has released the response sheet and master question paper for the TS EAPCET engineering stream. The provisional answer key for agriculture and pharmacy streams was uploaded yesterday, and the challenge window for these streams will be open until May 13 at 11 am. However, the TS EAMCET result date for 2024 has not been announced yet.

TS EAPCET Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

- Click on the TS EAPCET Answer Key 2024 link.

- The answer key PDF will be displayed.

- Print out the answer key.

- Cross-check your answers.

- Calculate your expected scores.

Candidates need to match the question ID from their response sheet with the question ID of the master question paper for the respective exam date and shift. To download the provisional answer key, students will require their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

TS EAPCET 2024: Objection Window

The objection window for TS EAPCET-2024 Engineering (E) candidates is open from May 12, 2024, 10:00 AM, to May 14, 2024, 10:00 AM. For Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P), the challenge window is available from May 11, 2024, 11:00 AM, to May 13, 2024, 11:00 AM.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 for engineering admissions took place on May 9, 10, and 11 at various test centers across the state.