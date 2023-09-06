TS ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today At tscicet.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

TS ICET Counselling 2023: According to the timetable, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin accepting registrations for the TS ICET Counselling 2023 on Thursday, September 6, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates should apply online at tscicet.nic.in. Candidates can apply for counselling from September 6, 2023 to September 11, 2023, according to the schedule. The certificate verification period for candidates who have previously reserved a spot is September 8, 2023 to September 12, 2023. During the same time period, candidates can complete their certificate verification.

"Candidates qualified in TSICET-2023 and secured 50% (for OC) and 45% (for Others) in aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination." reads the official notice.

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

Step 1. Visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the TS ICET Counselling 2023 link

Step 3. Register yourself and fill out the application form

Step 4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference

Candidates can freeze their options until September 13, 2023, and the provisional seat allocation will be released on or before September 17, 2023. According to the schedule, tuition fees and self-reporting will be accepted online from September 17, 2023 to September 20, 2023.

According to the notification, candidates/parents are advised to exercise as many options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat, and thus it is important that every care is taken in selecting the college and course as per the candidates' choice while exercising the options.