topStoriesenglish2628347
NewsEducation
TS ICET 2023

TS ICET Result 2023: ICET Results To Be Released Today At icet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi- Check Time And Other Details Here

TS ICET 2023: Candidates who took the exam can download their TS ICET rank card 2023 using their hall ticket number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS ICET Result 2023: ICET Results To Be Released Today At icet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi- Check Time And Other Details Here

TS ICET 2023: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 result is expected today. TS ICET 2023 rank card will be released on behalf of (TSCHE) by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Kakatiya University, Warangal. According to the latest TS ICET Results 2023 Manabadi update, the results will be available today on the official website-icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the exam can access their TS ICET rank card 2023 by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

According to the official notice, the TS ICET Results will be released today at 3:30 p.m. Candidates can access their TS ICET rank card 2023 by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS ICET 2023: Steps to download rank card here

1. Go to the official website-icet.tsche.ac.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS ICET Rank Card link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

5. Access the rank card and download the same.

6. Take a print out for the future references

Telangana ICET Rank Card 2023 will feature information such as the candidate's name, roll number, total attained sectional score, date of examination, and other details.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad