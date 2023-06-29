TS ICET Result 2023: ICET Results To Be Released Today At icet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi- Check Time And Other Details Here

TS ICET 2023: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 result is expected today. TS ICET 2023 rank card will be released on behalf of (TSCHE) by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Kakatiya University, Warangal. According to the latest TS ICET Results 2023 Manabadi update, the results will be available today on the official website-icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the exam can access their TS ICET rank card 2023 by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

According to the official notice, the TS ICET Results will be released today at 3:30 p.m. Candidates can access their TS ICET rank card 2023 by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS ICET 2023: Steps to download rank card here

1. Go to the official website-icet.tsche.ac.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS ICET Rank Card link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

5. Access the rank card and download the same.

6. Take a print out for the future references

Telangana ICET Rank Card 2023 will feature information such as the candidate's name, roll number, total attained sectional score, date of examination, and other details.