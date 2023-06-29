topStoriesenglish2628547
TS ICET 2023

TS ICET Result 2023: Telangana ICET Results Released At icet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

TS ICET 2023 result is out now, candidates who took the exam can download their TS ICET rank card 2023 using their hall ticket number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.

 

TS ICET 2023: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 result is released. The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result on its official website. Candidates, who took the TS ICET examination 2023, can access their TS ICET rank card 2023 by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS ICET 2023: Steps to download rank card here

1. Go to the official website-icet.tsche.ac.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS ICET Rank Card link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

5. Access the rank card and download the same.

6. Take a print out for the future references

TS ICET Result: Exam Details

The TS ICET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in various colleges and universities of Telangana. After much anticipation, the results have finally been announced, marking an important milestone for the candidates who appeared for the exam.

Telangana ICET Rank Card 2023 will feature information such as the candidate's name, roll number, total attained sectional score, date of examination, and other details.

TS ICET Result: Counselling Details

Candidates who have qualified for the TS ICET can now proceed with the counselling process, where they will be allotted seats based on their ranks and preferences. It is advised for candidates to stay updated with the official TS ICET website and counselling notifications to ensure they don't miss any important deadlines.

