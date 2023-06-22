TS ICET Result 2023: TS ICET Results To Be Released Soon At icet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi- Check Date, Time And Other Details

TS ICET 2023: The date for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET Result 2023, will be released soon. According to media reports, the ICET TS Result will be announced soon on official website i.e icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET 2023 Result was supposed to be released on June 20, 2023.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, and Kakatiya University, on the other hand, said that the result date will be communicated in due course. According to local reports and past trends, the TS ICET Result 2023 is likely to be released in the final week of June (that is, next week). The official confirmation from TSCHE and Kakatiya University is still pending.

TS ICET 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the official website of TS ICET – icet.tsche.ac.in. On the home page, look for the TS ICET result 2023 link. You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the application number, hall ticket, and date of birth. Now, click on the submit option. Your TSCHE TS ICET Result 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the Telangana TS ICET result and take a printout for future reference.

On behalf of TSCHE, Kakatiya University held the TS ICET Exam on May 26 and 27, 2023, for applicants interested in applying for MCA and MBA admissions in Telangana's state colleges and universities.