TS Inter Results 2023: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Exam Result To Be Declared Soon At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

TS Inter Results 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will declare the TS Inter Results 2023 soon on the official website. According to sources, the TS Inter Result Date for 1st 2nd Year for this year would be revealed today, however, the board has not yet provided an official date. Students who took the Intermediate Exam in the first and second years should be aware that the official date and time will be notified by the board itself via a press release. According to Manabadi, the results for both the first and second years are due in the first week of May 2023. Other reports indicate that the results will be announced before May 10, 2023, but the official website has not yet provided a date.

The first year of the TS Inter Exams 2023 was held from March 15, 2023 to April 3, 2023, while the second year was held from March 16, 2023 to April 4, 2023. Only those who took the examinations will have their results announced. Students should be aware that in order to pass the TS Intermediate Exam, they must get a minimum of 35 percent in each subject.

TS Inter Results 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the Inter 2nd Year result 2023.

Select the year & course and enter the Hall ticket number.

Submit the page.

Check the marks memo & status.

Download & take print out.

TS Inter Result 2022 was declared on June 28, 2023, however this year the exam results will be declared a month early. The overall pass percentage in TS Inter 2022 was 63.32 percent. Girl's pass percentage was recorded at 72.33 percent and boys was recorded at 54.20 percent. This year's pass percentage will be declared along with the result.