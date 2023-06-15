TS LAWCET 2023: Telangana LAWCET Result Released At lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi- Check Direct Link Here

TS LAWCET 2023: The TS LAWCET 2023 results announced by Osmania University in Hyderabad. Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test today at 4 p.m. Students can check their results at lawcet.tsche.ac.in now. Candidates need to enter their registration number and password in order to verify the results. The TS LAWCET result is released for the exam that was conducted on May 25, 2023.

TS LAWCET 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

The cut-off scores for the TS LAWCET 2023 will change depending on the candidate's category, the amount of seats available, and the exam's difficulty level. Those who pass the TS LAWCET 2023 exam will be qualified to take part in the seat distribution procedure. The seat allocation procedure will be carried out by TSCHE in two stages. Candidates from the unreserved category will be assigned seats in the first phase, while candidates from the reserved categories will be assigned seats in the second phase.

TS LAWCET 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, look for result tab

Click on the "TS LAWCET Result 2023" link

Enter Registration Number and Password

The result will open up on screen

Go through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference

TS Lawcet 2023: Answer Key

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) answer key was released on May 29 by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The Preliminary Key was the subject of objections until May 31 at 5:00 p.m. Along with the results, the final solution key is anticipated to be made public.