TS LAWCET 2024 Counselling Registration Begins Today At lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin registration for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) counselling 2024 on August 5. Eligible candidates who cleared the exam can register on the official website for admission into three-year or five-year LLB programs. A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 800 is required for registration, with a reduced fee of Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates.

The registration period will remain open until August 20. The online notification acts as a call for web counselling, and no separate call letters will be issued.

For the 3-year LLB course, candidates must hold a graduate degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognised university or equivalent examination. The required minimum aggregate marks are 45% for the general category, 42% for OBC, and 40% for SC/ST candidates.

If a candidate has secured less than the required percentage in graduation, they must have achieved the same percentage or higher in either a postgraduate degree or a BEd.

TS LAWCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the registration link once it becomes available on the homepage.

A new page will appear on your screen.

Register your details and complete the application form.

Pay the required fee and click 'Submit'.

Print a copy of your application for your records.

It is worth noting that the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams for undergraduate and postgraduate law admissions took place on June 13, 2024. The exams were held in three sessions: from 9 am to 10:30 am, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.