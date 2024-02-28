TS LAWCET 2024 Notification Released At lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2024: The TS LAWCET 2024 notification was released today, February 28, 2024, on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS LAWCET registration link will be available on March 1, and the application window will conclude on April 15, 2024. The deadline to pay the fee and late charge is May 25, 2024. The TS LAWCET 2024 exam date has been announced. The online exam for admission to 5-year integrated LLB and 3-year LLB programs will be held on June 3, 2024.

It is a state-level law entrance exam offered by Osmania University in Hyderabad. The university conducts exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in Hyderabad. Candidates take this test for admission to five-year integrated LLB degrees and three-year LLB courses at Telangana state universities and colleges. The examination will be done in a computer-based test style for 90 minutes.

TS LAWCET 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click the TS LAWCET 2024 application form link.

Fill out the needed information and submit scanned copies of your photograph and signature.

Pay the application cost online.

Submit the application form.

According to G.O. Ms. No. 112 dated October 27, 2001, polytechnic diplomas are deemed intermediate (+2).