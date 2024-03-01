trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726401
NewsEducation
TS LAWCET 2024

TS LAWCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2024: Those who desire to appear for 3-year or 5-year LLB courses can apply online until April 15th, scroll down for more details.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TS LAWCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2024: The TS LAWCET registration is scheduled to commence today March, 01, 2024. Osmania University, Hyderabad will post the registration link on the official TS LAWCET 2024 website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Those interested in pursuing 3- or 5-year LLB studies can apply online until April 15th. According to the TS LAWCET 2024 Eligibility Criteria, individuals seeking for the three-year LLB course must have a Graduate Degree (10+2+3) with 45% aggregate marks. Applicants to the five-year LL.B course must have completed a two-year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern). The minimum marks criterion for reserved categories have been reduced by government guidelines.

TS LAWCET 2024: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on 'Step 1: Application Fee Payment'.
  • Fill out the information and pay the application cost.
  • Proceed to complete the application form.
  • Fill out the form and preview/submit.
  • Please download and print the application for future reference.

TS LAWCET 2024: Important Dates

TS LAWCET 2024 Notification Out 28-Feb-24
TS LAWCET 2024 Registration to begin 1-Mar-24
Last Date to Submit TS LAWCET 2024 Application Form 15-Apr-24
TS LAWCET 2024 Hall Ticket Release 3rd week of May 2024
TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC) 3-Jun-24
TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC) 3-Jun-24
TS PGLCET (LL.M.) 3-Jun-24

TS LAWCET 2024: Syllabus

• Part A consists of 30 questions worth 30 points: General - Knowledge and Mental Ability.

• Part B consists of 30 questions worth 30 points: Current Affairs.

• Part C: consists of 60 questions worth 60 marks: Aptitude for studying law.

The standard expected for a five-year law course is intermediate level/10+2, while for a three-year law course is degree level.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?