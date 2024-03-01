TS LAWCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here
TS LAWCET 2024: Those who desire to appear for 3-year or 5-year LLB courses can apply online until April 15th, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
TS LAWCET 2024: The TS LAWCET registration is scheduled to commence today March, 01, 2024. Osmania University, Hyderabad will post the registration link on the official TS LAWCET 2024 website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Those interested in pursuing 3- or 5-year LLB studies can apply online until April 15th. According to the TS LAWCET 2024 Eligibility Criteria, individuals seeking for the three-year LLB course must have a Graduate Degree (10+2+3) with 45% aggregate marks. Applicants to the five-year LL.B course must have completed a two-year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern). The minimum marks criterion for reserved categories have been reduced by government guidelines.
TS LAWCET 2024: Here’s how to apply
- Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Click on 'Step 1: Application Fee Payment'.
- Fill out the information and pay the application cost.
- Proceed to complete the application form.
- Fill out the form and preview/submit.
- Please download and print the application for future reference.
TS LAWCET 2024: Important Dates
|TS LAWCET 2024 Notification Out
|28-Feb-24
|TS LAWCET 2024 Registration to begin
|1-Mar-24
|Last Date to Submit TS LAWCET 2024 Application Form
|15-Apr-24
|TS LAWCET 2024 Hall Ticket Release
|3rd week of May 2024
|TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC)
|3-Jun-24
|TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC)
|3-Jun-24
|TS PGLCET (LL.M.)
|3-Jun-24
TS LAWCET 2024: Syllabus
• Part A consists of 30 questions worth 30 points: General - Knowledge and Mental Ability.
• Part B consists of 30 questions worth 30 points: Current Affairs.
• Part C: consists of 60 questions worth 60 marks: Aptitude for studying law.
The standard expected for a five-year law course is intermediate level/10+2, while for a three-year law course is degree level.
Live Tv